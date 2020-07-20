Gillie Da Kid Sounds Off On Joe Budden As Beef Broils

It’s no secret that Joe Budden, host of Spotify’s TheJoe Budden Podcast, isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers. In fact, Joe’s unapologetic nature has landed him in hot water for the majority of his career, a run that sparked more beef than the average rapper faces in a lifetime. Some things don’t change, and while Budden may have hung up the microphone, he has yet to dull his antagonistic spark.

A few days ago, Budden took issue with Gillie Da Kid, who currently hosts Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Wallo267, a podcast on Barstool Sports. The beef stemmed from Gillie’s statements four years prior, where he said “All Lives Matter” in a clip that recently resurfaced. And while Gillie faced no shortage of disdain for his controversial stance, Joe Budden went so far as to address the Philadelphia rapper on his own podcast. Suffice it to say, Budden was in no mood, doling out some “Dumb Out” level intensity with choice insults like the scathing “Doofus.”

It didn’t take long for Gillie Da Kid to catch wind of Budden’s teardown, and he used his own platform to issue a stonefaced response. “He called me a doofus,” reflects Gillie. “I’m from the streets man, I don’t know what a doofus is. I’m sorry. You have to explain that to me, is that in the dictionary? That was some real suburban shit. Than he went on a rant about me for a long time. He was sweating. It wasn’t even hot in there and he was sweating.”

“Obviously I got a n***a in his feelings,” he continues. “Was it because I brought up the story of your people getting slapped? One thing about me is I speak the truth. I say what the fuck I want. I know what this really about. You a smart guy, you know shit start from the ground up. Everything start from the roots, and the roots hold up the tree. The n***as on the ground level don’t fuck with you. They fuck with me. That’s what’s really hurting your feelings. What you try to do is you hate, but you decorate the hate. You put up baloons, and you try to disguise it like it’s not hate. But that’s all it really is. Even the n***a sitting beside you recognize the hate.”

Check out Gillie Da Kid’s full response below, and sound off — did Joe Budden make this one personal?