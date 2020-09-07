Gillie Da King Exposes Alleged 6ix9ine Phone Call Asking For An Interview

Tekashi 6ix9ine has used Instagram Live to carry the narrative surrounding his release and it wasn’t until last week that he did his first interviews since being off of house arrest. Sitting down with Billboard and New York Times, 6ix9ine tried to make false equivalencies between himself, Drake, and Tupac while trying to justify cooperating with the government.

Gillie Da King revealed an audio recording of a phone call he received from 6ix9ine himself offering to do a complete one-on-one interview where he can ask just about everything. 6ix9ine essentially tried to present it as doing Gillie a favor by giving him “the biggest thing you’ll ever touch.”

“I think this is a perfect one-on-one conversation,” 6ix9ine is heard saying over the phone. “I met you in Philadelphia. You seen my growth. This is probably the biggest thing you gon’ ever touch, brother… There’s nothing that you can’t ask,” he continued before invoking the names of Wayno, Joe Budden, and his apparent BFF, Akademiks. “Gillie, put it like this. Look at the Aks, look at the Wayno’s look at all of these n***as, they ain’t doing shit… You the first n***a I sit down with.”

Gillie explained that he didn’t know how 6ix9ine got his number in the first place, adding that the only reason he entertained the call is because he was curious to see where this was going — not because he considered accepting the interview in the first place.

“The biggest thing I ever did in my life was the birth of my kids,” Gillie said. “We rightfully decline at Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. We cool.”

Following his comments, Wallo made it clear that they have no beef with Joe Budden or Wayno, saying they’re appreciative of anyone pushing the culture forward. Gillie added that this whole thing was just so 6ix9ine could be on a platform catering for the streets with someone certified who can justify his actions, or at the very least, come to agree to disagree on camera. It would end up being another way for 6ix9ine to double down on everything he’s said in the past few months since his release.

“He wants to get in the top n***as that’s looked up and respected and get on my platform. And he was going to do the same shit that he doin’ now. He was gonna accept the fact that he ratted and that he told on some n***as and that he — he was gonna accept all that. Then he was going to say, ‘What about such and such? He did this. And what about this person? And what about this person? You mess with Meek.’ And a bunch of shit that don’t got nothin’ to do with no tellin’. It’s just messy shit. And I don’t deal with messy shit,” Gillie added.

Peep the full interview here with the 6ix9ine bit starting at the 19:50 mark.