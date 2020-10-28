Rap Basement

Goodie Mob’s New Album Features Andre 3000 & Big Boi

Posted By on October 28, 2020

Goodie Mob’s first new album in six years “Survival Kit” is set to arrive on November 13th, with features from Andre 3000, Big Boi, and more.

The legendary Atlanta collective Goodie Mob has been a hip-hop mainstay for decades, a journey that began with the release of their 1995 debut Soul Food. Now, the quartet has officially come forward to announce their sixth studio album Survival Kit, which is set to hit DSPs on November 13th. For those keeping score, the project will be their first since 2013’s Age Against The Machine, which featured guest appearances from T.I, Big Rube, and Janelle Monáe.

Goodie Mob

Catherine McGann / Contributor/Getty Images

Now, Big Gipp, Cee-Lo, Khujo, and T-Mo are once again looking to hold it down in the name of Organized Noize, continuing the historic run that sparked off all those years ago. Based on the early glimpses of what we’ve seen thus far, including the Chuck D-assisted single “Are You Ready,” the current global climate will have a notable impact on the project’s lyrical content. “Right now, just seeing all of our people on TV marching and protesting and being shot at, bottles and stuff being chucked at the police, people burning down buildings and looting because we’re tired of all of the injustices,” explains T-Mo, in an official press release.

If neither the topical subject matter nor the group’s legacy are enough to entice you, consider that the Mob’s latest is set to feature new appearances from both André 3000 and Big Boi, though sadly not on the same track. Still, the possibility of some new Three Stacks bars never fails to entice — don’t be surprised to see “No Cigar” emerge as an early highlight, if only based on Andre’s notorious elusive nature. Check out the full tracklist below, and look for Survival Kit to land in full on November 13th.  

1. Are You Ready Feat. Chuck D
2. Frontline
3. Curry Goat
4. No Cigar Feat. André 3000
5. Prey 4 Da Sheep Feat. Big Boi
6. DC Young Fly Crowe’s Nest Break
7. 4 My Ppl
8. Big Rube’s Road Break
9. Off-Road
10. Try We
11. Me Tyme
12. Back2Back
13. Survival Kit
14. Calm B 4 Da Storm
15. Big Rube’s Amazing Break
16. Amazing Grays

Via HNHH

