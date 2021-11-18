Rap Basement

“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Tried To Get A Nicki Minaj Feature For Debut Single

Posted By on November 18, 2021

Tessica Brown aims to reclaim her story on her debut single “Ma Hair,” due out this Friday.

At the top of the year, Tessica Brown went viral as the “Gorilla Glue Girl,” and after countless jokes and headlines over the past several months, she is ready to reclaim her narrative and move past the horrifying ordeal. During the summer, she launched her Forever Hair haircare line, which consisted of hair growth oil, edge control, and hair spray, and this week, she will also be launching her career as a music artist.

On Friday, November 19, Tessica Brown will be releasing “Ma Hair” on all streaming services, a single produced by indie music producer and engineer Phil Valley. “Ma Hair” will serve as Brown’s first attempt at rapping, and the decision to release the song comes months after she sent out cease and desist orders over the viral “Bad Idea” song.

Tessica Brown is seen on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon has reportedly offered to help Brown after she went viral on social media for using Gorilla Glue as hairspray and asked how to remove it.
Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

According to TMZBrown’s team even reached out to Nicki Minaj‘s camp in hopes of scoring a feature on “Ma Hair,” but they reportedly never even got a reply from the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper. Considering that Nicki can be extremely selective when it comes to doing guest features, some people may wonder why Tessica Brown tried to get the Queen artist on her very first single.

Apparently, Brown’s team reaching out was inspired by Nicki Minaj’s hard-hitting track “Fractions” from the Beam Me Up Scotty reissue. Towards the end of the song, Nicki rapped, “Sex game still cold, it’s on igloo/Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue,” and Brown’s team thought that her Gorilla Glue bar may have been a sign that she was willing to collaborate.

Alas, when “Ma Hair” releases, it will not feature Nicki Minaj in any capacity, but it will reportedly contain remixed snippets from her original viral TikTok video.

Will you be giving Tessica Brown’s debut single “Ma Hair” a listen when it hits streaming services on Friday?

[via]
Via HNHH

