Governors Ball: Post Malone, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky & More Grace The NYC Stage

Posted By on September 27, 2021

Check out our exclusive photos from the festival that took over New York City this past weekend.

In recent weeks, we’ve been saturated in news about award shows and star-studded events, and the Governor’s Ball has continued the Pop Culture hype. The New York City festival arrived in all of its glory this weekend as dozens of our favorite artists took to the stage—making it the first performance for many since quarantine’s end.

Artists like Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs, Kehlani, Post Malone, Cordae, Aminé, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Princess Nokia, Future, 24kGoldn, and many others performed their hits to a crowd boasting thousands of screaming fans. 24kGoldn spoke with Insider about returning to the stage and why he wants more moments like these.

“It feels like I’m back into my purpose,” said the rapper of returning to live perofrmances. “When I think back to when I first started making music, why I wanted to make music, it wasn’t to f*ckin’ be in my house doing Zoom interviews all day.”

 

We were able to grab a few photos from the epic performances this weekend, so check out some highlights from the Gov Ball festival below.

All photos by Tim Stype: @timstype

Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs

Megan Thee Stallion

Megagn Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Young Thug

Young Thug

Kehlani

Kehlani

A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

21 Savage 

21 Savage

Cordae

Cirdae

Post Malone

Post Malone

Post Malone

Aminé

Amine

24kGoldn

24kgolden

J Balvin

J Balvin

[via]
Via HNHH

