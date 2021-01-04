Griselda & BSF “Conflicted” Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed

Griselda isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and neither is Black Soprano Family. The two collectives have been making huge moves in the last few years, and they’re approaching possibly their most feat impressive yet, releasing a full-length movie in mid-January. Conflicted, directed by AK Reed, will be out on January 15 and, a week prior, the soundtrack will hit digital streaming platforms. The tracklist has just been revealed by Benny The Butcher and it looks like fans of the Buffalo-based group will be pleased.

“Conflicted Soundtrack droppin this Friday the 8th,” wrote Benny on Instagram, sharing the tracklist. “This one of the hardest soundtracks ever we made sure it was we got so many dope artists & producers on it I kno y’all gon f*ck wit it and the MOVIE drop the Friday after tht on the 15th it’s gon be available on a link stay tuned let’s go.”

The Conflicted tracklist will feature Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Wale, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, Smoke DZA, and more. It will include production by Daringer, Beat Butcha, and others.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The film, and Westside Gunn, were recently at the center of some backlash after WSG clashed with fans on social media, telling some that if they can’t pay $25 to watch the movie, they should “stop f*ckin wit Griselda”. Many viewed his comments as disrespectful, and he has since spoken out about them through further statements on Twitter. Read more about that here.

Are you going to be streaming the soundtrack and watching Conflicted on January 15?