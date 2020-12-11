Griselda Drop “Conflicted” Movie & Soundtrack Release Date

The Griselda movement keeps on keeping on, and today they have come forward to lift the curtain on their next endeavor. After a year in which the collective forces of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Armani Caesar, and newcomer Boldy Jameshit the game at large with a relentless barrage of music, the crew has officially set a release date for their first upcoming Griselda film Conflicted, which has been teased for a minute now.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Starring Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, Conflicted is set to be released on January 15, 2021, with distribution set to take place on Amazon Prime. Directed by Ak Ried, Conflicted also stars Deuce King (who wrote the screenplay), Adiyon Dashalon, and Michael Rapaport. From the look of the trailer (which Gunn originally premiered in January), the movie is set to be a raw affair, one that centers around some of the themes explored within Griselda’s music. Though plot details remain scarce, it does appear that Benny will be holding it down with a substantial role, though West is only in the trailer for a few moments.

In addition to the film, Conflicted will also be receiving a full soundtrack, which is set to arrive on January 8th. According to Pitchfork, confirmed guests include Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, and Dave East. We’ve already heard the first single from the Conflicted OST, courtesy of Benny’s incendiary “3:30 In Houston,” a ruthless reflection on the shooting that left him recovering in a wheelchair — for now. Check that out here, as well as the first trailer for Conflicted. Are you excited to catch another rugged hip-hop flick from a prominent rap crew?