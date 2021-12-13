Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

GTA Online’s “The Contract” Update Features New Music From YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset & More

Posted By on December 13, 2021

GTA Online’s new update will feature new music from YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, and many more artists.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s new expansion, The Contract, will include new music from YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, and many more, Rockstar Games announced on Monday. The Contract will follow Franklin Clinton years after the conclusion of GTA V’s main story as he runs a new “celebrity solutions agency.”

Two existing radio stations within the game are receiving major overhauls and will now feature new music from YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Schoolboy Q, TiaCorine, Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Aunt Corine, Mozzy, and more.

GTA Online, The Contract
Mario Tama / Getty Images

Additionally, Los Santos is being introduced to a brand new radio station.

Rockstar explained in a press release: “An all-new station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos hosted by ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca, plays everything from artists such as Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura, as well as ROSALÍA’s first single from her forthcoming MOTOMAMI album, ‘LA FAMA’ with The Weeknd, tracks from Arca, and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal produced by The Music Locker’s own Keinemusik, and much more.”

DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics station will also now feature a “Dre Day” set including several iconic west coast tracks.

GTA Online’s The Contract will be available to players on Wednesday, December 15.

[Via]
Via HNHH

