Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
106
0
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
781
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
715
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Guapdad 4000 Maintains That “HNDRXX” Is The Best Future Album

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Guapdad 4000 decides to nominate “HNDRXX” for the coveted position of “Future’s Best Album.”

Everybody has an opinion, especially when it comes to ranking our favorite hip-hop acts, artists, and albums. And in this day in age, sometimes the hottest takes have the most mileage, as they tend to ultimately elicit the most discussion. For Guapdad 4000, who continues to impress with his steady blend of sharp bars and smooth melodies, today seemed like the perfect occasion to spark a debate. One bound to draw a few raised eyebrows, prepared though he may be to silence all doubters.

Guapdad4000

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He is, of course, talking about the quintessential Future album — a conversation that, on the surface, appears to have no clear answer. Yet Guapdad remains utterly convinced that it is HNDRXX, his second album of 2017, that holds the title. “HNDRXX is the best future album,” he declares, via Twitter. “I’m willing to die on this hill.” 

If anything, it’s a testament that Future’s discography is deep enough to make the debate an interesting one. After all, HNDRXX is but one of many possible contenders. A strong case can be made for DS2, Future, and The WIZRD, and that’s not even factoring in his deeper mixtape catalog. Yet Guapdad remains unwavering, to the point where his sword and drawn and ready to break his fall, should it come to that. Do you think he’s onto something with this one? Or do you feel that Future’s masterpiece lies elsewhere? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
106 525 8
0
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
106
0
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
132
0
Big Sean Shares Extended Preview Of “Don Life” With Lil Wayne
106
0
Guapdad 4000 Maintains That “HNDRXX” Is The Best Future Album
79
0
Nas’ Detailed Stories Are Second To None
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Weeknd Feat. Ed Sheeran Dark Times
106
1
Mez Loading
93
0
Tyla Yaweh Feat. Post Malone & SAINt JHN Tommy Lee (Remix)
146
0
B.o.B After Hourzzz
106
0
Internet Money Feat. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Blastoff
159
0
Lil Wayne Surf Swag
132
0
Yo Gotti Stay Ur Distance
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
132
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
199
0
Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
Big Sean Shares Extended Preview Of “Don Life” With Lil Wayne