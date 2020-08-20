Rap Basement

Guapdad 4000 Reveals Kehlani Is Responsible For His Rap Name

Posted By on August 19, 2020

The two artists were trying to figure out what his stage name should be and Kehlani came up with the big idea of Guapdad 4000.

The Bay Area music scene is a tight-knit group, and often, we hear stories of how artists have known each other well before they began making a name for themselves in the industry. Guapdad 4000 has a uniques stage name that isn’t similar to any other artist in the game, and he recently shared that R&B singer Kehlani had a little something to do with his moniker.

Guapdad 4000, Kehlani, Bay Area, Rap Name
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

While speaking with HipHopDX, Guapdad 4000 admitted that Kehlani is directly responsible for helping him figure out his rap name. “Kehlani was my first partner that moved to L.A. I used to come to her spot,” he said. A series of unfortunate events caused him to come up with the great idea of bringing back the 1990s and 2000s era pop culture favorites, including AOL’s Instant Messanger, AIM. 

The rapper decided his AIM name would be “GuapoGuapGuapGracias,” meaning “handsome, money, money thank you. The b*tches would love it when I said that sh*t, you know?… After a brainstorm session, [Kehlani] was like, ‘What about Guapdad?’ I said, ‘Oh, I can be Young Guapdad!’ But we dropped the Young and added 4000 because every screen name needs a number.Andre 3000 already had 3000, so why not 4000?”  Thus, Guapdad 4000 was born thanks to Kehlani’s creative mind. Check out the rapper discussing his moniker below.

 

Via HNHH

