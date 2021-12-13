Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
278
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
357
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2660
1
Papoose November
1548
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane Announces New Project, “So Icy Christmas,” Dropping Friday

Posted By on December 13, 2021

Gucci Mane announced a new project on Instagram that is releasing this Friday.

Gucci Mane says he has a new project titled So Icy Christmas dropping on Friday in honor of the holiday season. The Atlanta rapper revealed the release date and cover art in a post uploaded to Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“It’s only right that East Atlanta Santa and the 1017 family give y’all a new tape this Friday 12/17/21 #SoIcyChristmas brrrr,” he captioned a picture of the cover art. Gucci Mane also made the cover art his profile picture on his social media pages.

Gucci Mane, So Icy Christmas
Tim Warner / Getty Images

Fans loaded up the comments section of his post with excitement for the new project.

So Icy Christmas will be Gucci Mane‘s first project since releasing So Icy Boyz, earlier this year, and the East Atlanta Santa’s first Christmas-themed project since 2016’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa

So Icy Boyz was comprised of 17 tracks featuring Lil Baby, Quavo, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Bankroll Freddie, Big Scarr, and more. The project saw Gucci Mane flex the muscle of The New 1017 Records.

“The 1017 family,” as Gucci Mane puts it, will be helping him put together So Icy Christmas as well, according to his announcement post.

Check out Gucci Mane’s newest post on Instagram below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
278 525 21
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
357 525 27
1

Recent Stories

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
278
0
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
357
1
42 Dugg Apologizes For Pulling Out Of Rolling Loud L.A., Appears At Lil Baby’s Show
212
0
Drake’s Music Makes People Run Slower, According To New Study
424
0
Gucci Mane Announces New Project, “So Icy Christmas,” Dropping Friday
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Peewee Longway Starve
132
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
185
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
172
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
384
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
304
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
437
0
FRVRFRIDAY Time & It's Order
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
331
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
569
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & More
Young Dolph Memphis Memorial Sells Out In 90 Minutes: Report
42 Dugg Apologizes For Pulling Out Of Rolling Loud L.A., Appears At Lil Baby’s Show