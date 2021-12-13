Gucci Mane Announces New Project, “So Icy Christmas,” Dropping Friday

Gucci Mane says he has a new project titled So Icy Christmas dropping on Friday in honor of the holiday season. The Atlanta rapper revealed the release date and cover art in a post uploaded to Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“It’s only right that East Atlanta Santa and the 1017 family give y’all a new tape this Friday 12/17/21 #SoIcyChristmas brrrr,” he captioned a picture of the cover art. Gucci Mane also made the cover art his profile picture on his social media pages.



Tim Warner / Getty Images

Fans loaded up the comments section of his post with excitement for the new project.

So Icy Christmas will be Gucci Mane‘s first project since releasing So Icy Boyz, earlier this year, and the East Atlanta Santa’s first Christmas-themed project since 2016’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa.

So Icy Boyz was comprised of 17 tracks featuring Lil Baby, Quavo, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Bankroll Freddie, Big Scarr, and more. The project saw Gucci Mane flex the muscle of The New 1017 Records.

“The 1017 family,” as Gucci Mane puts it, will be helping him put together So Icy Christmas as well, according to his announcement post.

Check out Gucci Mane’s newest post on Instagram below.