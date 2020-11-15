Gucci Mane Announces “Verzuz” Against Jeezy

Verzuz has brought together plenty of heavyweights into the ring. We’ve witnessed Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, Gladys Knight vs. Patty Labelle, Monica vs. Brandy and the list goes on. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz battle has kept everyone inside throughout the course of the pandemic and it’s only gotten better. Obviously, as the COVID restrictions began to ease up, they started hosting the artists in the same room together.

In a year that’s been filled with twists and turns, it probably wouldn’t be surprising to see two mortal enemies go face-to-face in the ring. That being said, Gucci Mane took to Instagram where he announced that he and Jeezy a.k.a. Snowcone would be going hit-for-hit. “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone,” he captioned the post.

The thing is Gucci Mane is the only one who has shared the flyer for the virtual event that is supposedly taking place on Nov. 19th. Jeezy hasn’t confirmed it and Swizz only reposted a post from Coach K’s account to his Story.

Jeezy already stated that Gucci Mane “respectfully declined” from doing a Verzuz against him. In the early stages of discussing the second season of Verzuz, Snow revealed that he initially wanted to be lined up against Gucci. “Swizz called me and I was like, if I do [Verzuz], there’s only one person I’d do it with. He was like, ‘who?’ I was like ‘Gucci [Mane]’. Reach out to him, let me know what’s up,” he said. “I reached out, Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined. Cool. Done. Kept it moving, I was gone do it for the culture. We could have did it for the culture.” Gucci previously stated that he also wanted an M for his appearance in the series so if this goes down, he presumably received the bag.

T.I., who’s actually supposed to go against Jeezy on Nov. 19th, shared the flyer to his page, co-signing the vent. “Now THIS…. Is what the people wants to see” Tip captioned the post. “Trap Muzik salutes y’all.” It seems as if T.I. and Jeezy are still on for Nov. 19th. Whether this Jeezy & Gucci battle comes to fruition still seems up in the air.

Gucci Mane vs Jeezy? Who’s your money on? Sound off in the comments.