Gucci Mane Assembles “Trap Avengers” & Announces “So Icy Boyz” Album Release Date

Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane has been building his roster of upcoming hip-hop superstars for years, and he’s ended up with a team that he’s incredibly proud of. Helping to grow the careers of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and others from the ground up, Big Guwop has provided the framework that they needed to reach the next level in their careers. With their next chapter, they all plan to shine together.

The New 1017 has undergone several changes in the last few years, restructuring the roster and focusing on artists like Pooh Shiesty, Enchanting, Foogiano, and more. At this point, we’ve heard multiple iterations of their “SoIcyBoyz” posse cuts, and Gucci Mane has just announced a So Icy Boyz album, which will be dropping in a couple of weeks, to highlight the talents of his new artists.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Affectionately calling his team the “Trap Avengers,” Wizzop shared the cover artwork for the upcoming album, which features animated versions of each rapper as a superhero. Considering Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano’s current legal situations, it’s likely that their contributions to the album will be minimal. However, with the recent rise of Enchanting and BigWalkDog, fans are excited to hear the new music from Gucci’s artists.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Check out the cover art below, and let us know if you’ll be downloading So Icy Boyz on October 15.