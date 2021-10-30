Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Record Label 300 Entertainment Considering Sale For $400 Million: Report
199
0
Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky & Lil Uzi Vert Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3984
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

Posted By on October 30, 2021

Along with Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano, Gucci Mane shows support for Ralo, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and Yung Mal.

It’s crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane‘s introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane’s wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 1017 line-up has evolved in the past decade but regardless, Wop has love for everyone who has ever joined forces with him. Gucci hit Twitter where he called for the freedoms of a slew of artists who he brought on to his label, including Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also called for the freedoms of Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Yung Mal, both of whom penned deals with Gucci Mane during the 1017 Eskimo era.

He also demanded that Ralo gets released “ASAP.” Ralo recently took to Instagram where he revealed that his trial is expected to be done by December, so hopefully, he’ll be home before the year comes to an end. Earlier this year, a slew of artists including Drake, Killer Mike, and Meek Mill, signed off on an open letter to Joe Biden asking to grant Ralo clemency.

For more content on Gucci Mane, check out our recent profile on the 1017 roster: “Gucci Mane’s 1017: How Wop Is Shaping The South.” 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Record Label 300 Entertainment Considering Sale For $400 Million: Report
199 525 15
0
Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky & Lil Uzi Vert Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Record Label 300 Entertainment Considering Sale For $400 Million: Report
199
0
Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky & Lil Uzi Vert Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
159
0
Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists
569
0
Kanye West’s “DONDA” Deluxe Might Be Coming Soon
212
0
Playboi Carti Brings Lil Uzi Vert Out At Rolling Loud To Publicly Squash Feud
715
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Sean & Hit-Boy Feat. Babyface Ray & 42 Dugg Offense
132
0
Jucee Froot Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Could Never (Remix)
146
0
Fredo Bang Feat. JayDaYoungan Many Men
106
0
Apollo Brown & Stalley Humble Wins
159
0
Cypress Hill Open Ya Mind
212
0
Bhad Bhabie Bi Polar
238
0
Lancey Foux Feat. 24kGoldn Big Swag
185
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
265
0
My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
212
2
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Record Label 300 Entertainment Considering Sale For $400 Million: Report
Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky & Lil Uzi Vert Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists