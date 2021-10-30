Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It’s crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane‘s introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane’s wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.



The 1017 line-up has evolved in the past decade but regardless, Wop has love for everyone who has ever joined forces with him. Gucci hit Twitter where he called for the freedoms of a slew of artists who he brought on to his label, including Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also called for the freedoms of Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Yung Mal, both of whom penned deals with Gucci Mane during the 1017 Eskimo era.

He also demanded that Ralo gets released “ASAP.” Ralo recently took to Instagram where he revealed that his trial is expected to be done by December, so hopefully, he’ll be home before the year comes to an end. Earlier this year, a slew of artists including Drake, Killer Mike, and Meek Mill, signed off on an open letter to Joe Biden asking to grant Ralo clemency.

