Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Gucci Mane & Jeezy Will Apparently Be Co-Hosting “Verzuz” Afterparty
79
0
Kid Cudi Vows That New Music Is Coming Soon
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1390
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
834
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane & Jeezy Will Apparently Be Co-Hosting “Verzuz” Afterparty

Posted By on November 18, 2020

The post-Verzuz festivities are set to take place at Compound in Atlanta.

People appear to be anticipating that some kind of truce will take place during tomorrow night’s Verzuzwhen Jeezy and Gucci Mane go face-to-face. After years of tension that bled beyond the realms of rap and onto some street shit, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland somehow managed to get two sworn enemies to agree to settle their feud by going hit-for-hit to confirm who the real king of Trap is. Following the events that are set to take place on Instagram Live, Apple Music, and REVOLT, Compound Nightclub in Atlanta will be hosting the official afterparty with Gucci Mane and Jeezy co-hosting the shindig. 

Evidently, some are worried about what may transpire tomorrow night, especially as glimpses of the old Gucci Mane start to appear right before our eyes. Though some playful shots have been fired in the days leading up to the event, Gucci Mane indirectly revealed that there’s still unresolved animosity he feels towards Jeezy, sharing a meme referencing the infamous fatal shooting of Pookie Loc. 

Meanwhile, Jeezy is evidently leveraging the upcoming Verzuz battle for the release of Recession 2. The rapper released a brand new single, “Therapy For My Soul” where he unleashed a stream-of-consciousness flow addressing his issues with both Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent. Gibbs has been waiting for this moment for a while so it didn’t take long for him to respond on Twitter. But we wonder if he’ll respond on wax within the next 24.

With Verzuz set to take place tomorrow night, who’s your money on?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Comes For T.I.: “[We] Got Unfinished Business”
251 525 19
0
Kid Cudi Vows That New Music Is Coming Soon
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Gucci Mane & Jeezy Will Apparently Be Co-Hosting “Verzuz” Afterparty
79
0
Kid Cudi Vows That New Music Is Coming Soon
159
0
Rick Ross Comes For T.I.: “[We] Got Unfinished Business”
251
0
Tiny Harris Explains Why Xscape Reunion Failed, Reveals Saddest Moment Ever
146
0
Lil Uzi Vert Charts Voyage To The “Colorful Planet”
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Feat. Busta Rhymes Line Em Up
93
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert My Legacy
93
0
Hit-Boy Feat. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign Salute
172
0
Lil Pump Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin
106
0
Jeezy Therapy For My Soul
119
0
Onpointlikeop Feat. G Herbo Not A Drill Rapper
146
0
Preditah Feat. WSTRN Distant Memory
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
238
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
291
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Gucci Mane & Jeezy Will Apparently Be Co-Hosting “Verzuz” Afterparty
Kid Cudi Vows That New Music Is Coming Soon
Rick Ross Comes For T.I.: “[We] Got Unfinished Business”