Gucci Mane & Jeezy Will Apparently Be Co-Hosting “Verzuz” Afterparty

People appear to be anticipating that some kind of truce will take place during tomorrow night’s Verzuzwhen Jeezy and Gucci Mane go face-to-face. After years of tension that bled beyond the realms of rap and onto some street shit, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland somehow managed to get two sworn enemies to agree to settle their feud by going hit-for-hit to confirm who the real king of Trap is. Following the events that are set to take place on Instagram Live, Apple Music, and REVOLT, Compound Nightclub in Atlanta will be hosting the official afterparty with Gucci Mane and Jeezy co-hosting the shindig.

Evidently, some are worried about what may transpire tomorrow night, especially as glimpses of the old Gucci Mane start to appear right before our eyes. Though some playful shots have been fired in the days leading up to the event, Gucci Mane indirectly revealed that there’s still unresolved animosity he feels towards Jeezy, sharing a meme referencing the infamous fatal shooting of Pookie Loc.

Meanwhile, Jeezy is evidently leveraging the upcoming Verzuz battle for the release of Recession 2. The rapper released a brand new single, “Therapy For My Soul” where he unleashed a stream-of-consciousness flow addressing his issues with both Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent. Gibbs has been waiting for this moment for a while so it didn’t take long for him to respond on Twitter. But we wonder if he’ll respond on wax within the next 24.

With Verzuz set to take place tomorrow night, who’s your money on?