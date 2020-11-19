Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Gucci Mane Melts The Snowman In Taunting Verzuz Promo
66
0
Money Man Talks “24” Catching On Late, Starting A Podcast & The Feature He Would Pay For
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1403
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
847
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane Melts The Snowman In Taunting Verzuz Promo

Posted By on November 19, 2020

Ahead of his big Verzuz match-up with Jeezy, Gucci Mane turns up the heat and melts the snowman in a pre-fight teaser.

Though Gucci Mane has styled himself The Human Glacier, to the point where uttering “Burr” is one of his most crucial ad-libs, he’s not averse to turning up the heat when the need arises. As it happens, his imminent Verzuz duel with his old rival Jeezy, with who he once collaborated during simpler times, is set to transpire tonight.

Many have already been quick to fan the flames, with Guwop himself relishing in the reopening of old wounds, but for the most part, it feels like a good old fashioned bout of healthy competition. There even seems to be the slightest hint of mutual respect, even if it is of the begrudging sort. In any case, Gucci has been coming steadily with trash talk to spare, channeling the energy of a pre-fight Conor McGregor as he floods his timeline with anti-Jeezy propaganda. Most recently, he’s opted to share a crude yet effective animation depicting what he hopes will be his opponent’s fate.

Gucci Mane Jeezy Verzuz

 Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

Scored by the classic sound of “Lemonade,” the clip features a snowman melting under the unrelenting strength of Gucci Mane‘s shine. “I am my only competition,” he declares, upon fleeing the massacre in his trusty ice cream getaway truck. While it’s unclear how a human glacier is capable of producing such forceful heat, the ultimate message is made abundantly clear. For Gucci Mane, tonight’s Verzuz battle is going to be a walk in the park.

As of this moment, the HNHH community appears to disagree — our official prediction poll seems to give a significant edge to Jeezy, who currently holds sixty-one percent of the votes. Add your own voice to the tally right here, though time is of the essense. Any takers on whether “Truth” makes his setlist? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Money Man Talks “24” Catching On Late, Starting A Podcast & The Feature He Would Pay For
146 525 11
0
Kodak Black Expands Collection Of Gold & Platinum Plaques
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Gucci Mane Melts The Snowman In Taunting Verzuz Promo
66
0
Money Man Talks “24” Catching On Late, Starting A Podcast & The Feature He Would Pay For
146
0
Kodak Black Expands Collection Of Gold & Platinum Plaques
185
0
Are Dr. Dre & Eminem Dropping New Music In 2021?
344
0
Jeezy Unveils “The Recession 2” Tracklist
304
0
More News

Trending Songs

Boldy James Feat. Stove God Cooks Thousand Pills
40
0
Kevin Gates & Dermot Kennedy Power
106
0
Wale Feat. Gunna Flawed
119
0
Foxy Brown Feat. Jay-Z I'll Be
106
0
Talib Kweli Feat. Black Thought, Kanye West & Pharoahe Monch Guerrilla Monsoon Rap
132
0
Sheck Wes BEEN BALLIN [DRAFT 2020]
79
0
Cautious Clay Dying In The Subtlety
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
265
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
251
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
357
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Gucci Mane Melts The Snowman In Taunting Verzuz Promo
Money Man Talks “24” Catching On Late, Starting A Podcast & The Feature He Would Pay For
Kodak Black Expands Collection Of Gold & Platinum Plaques