Gucci Mane Performs Packed Show In Houston

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Gucci Mane sparks concern after performing in front of a packed audience in Houston.

2020 has been a rough year for many. While social distancing measures were put into place, the spread of coronavirus made live performances obsolete. Most rappers have opted for virtual shows. Unfortunately, not every rapper has necessarily followed suit. More rappers have recently been hosting live shows and then facing backlash for it.

The latest being Gucci Mane. With an apparent little care of the possibility of catching coronavirus, the rapper hosted a “lit” concert in Texas this week where fans were pretty much shoulder-to-shoulder. With the club packed, Gucci Mane went along performing hits like “Both” as fans sang along.

It didn’t take long for people to criticize Gucci Mane’s decision to host a club event. Some people joked that they’d be heading to get a vaccine as soon as it’s available, largely due to the disregard for the severity of the virus.

This wouldn’t be the first time a rapper from Atlanta caught heat for a performance in Houston during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Lil Baby performed in front of a packed crowd which drew criticism from the city’s mayor. “It’s very disturbing,” said the Mayor. “The way I look at it, it’s quite selfish on their part.”

“We were below our legal occupancy. Every night we deal with keeping people socially distant. Once Lil Baby (Wednesday night’s headliner) started to perform, people got out of their seats and rush towards the front area, so we had to cut the concert short,” club owners said of Baby’s performance. 

Check out footage from Gucci’s set below. 

Via HNHH

