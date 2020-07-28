Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Gucci Mane Reacts To Mulatto Recreating His Classic Album Covers
119
0
Rick Ross Versus 2 Chainz: Fans Sound Off On Potential Winner
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
688
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane Reacts To Mulatto Recreating His Classic Album Covers

Posted By on July 28, 2020

Mulatto is releasing a song inspired by Gucci Mane this week, recreating some of her favorite moments from the Atlanta legend.

Ahead of the release of her new single “Muwop,” Mulatto recreated some of her favorite Gucci Mane album covers, dropping the results on Instagram. 

The series began a couple of days ago with the rising female rapper posing as the principal Wopster on his cover for The State vs. Radric Davis. At that point, she had already proven herself to Gucci Mane, who commented “Twinn” with an ice-cold emoji.

Then, she took things one step further, recreating the artwork for The Return of East Atlanta Santa. She put on a Santa hat and drew on the rapper’s iconic ice cream cone face tattoo. Once again, Gucci was impressed, getting even more excited with his comment. “Legggggo twinnn,” he wrote.

In the caption, Mulatto prepared the fans for what was to come, revealing that she may be coming out with a Gucci Mane-inspired new song.

Finally, she revealed the release date by capturing another iconic moment inspired by the Atlanta legend, holding up a gun to her face and stunting with racks and bricks on the table.

Big Latto has everybody excited about what’s to come and, with Guwop’s co-sign, we can guarantee this will be worth the wait.

“Muwop” drops this week. Are you ready for it?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Versus 2 Chainz: Fans Sound Off On Potential Winner
185 525 14
0
Jeezy & T.I. Detail Possible Sit Down With Gucci Mane
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Gucci Mane Reacts To Mulatto Recreating His Classic Album Covers
119
0
Rick Ross Versus 2 Chainz: Fans Sound Off On Potential Winner
185
0
Jeezy & T.I. Detail Possible Sit Down With Gucci Mane
119
0
Ludacris Stakes Claim On “Ludacris Island”
119
0
2 Chainz & Rick Ross Will Face Off In Verzuz Battle
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Boosie Badazz Paranoid (G-Mix)
66
0
Too Short Feat. Problem Mentor
132
0
Quando Rondo 1999
93
0
EarthGang What's Going On (Cover)
93
0
Babyy Chris 2K Feat. Kevin Gates No Harm
199
0
JackBoy Lost Ties
159
0
Soulja Boy Shoot It Up
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
159
0
Logic “DadBod” Video
159
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Gucci Mane Reacts To Mulatto Recreating His Classic Album Covers
Rick Ross Versus 2 Chainz: Fans Sound Off On Potential Winner
Jeezy & T.I. Detail Possible Sit Down With Gucci Mane