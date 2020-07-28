Gucci Mane Reacts To Mulatto Recreating His Classic Album Covers

Ahead of the release of her new single “Muwop,” Mulatto recreated some of her favorite Gucci Mane album covers, dropping the results on Instagram.

The series began a couple of days ago with the rising female rapper posing as the principal Wopster on his cover for The State vs. Radric Davis. At that point, she had already proven herself to Gucci Mane, who commented “Twinn” with an ice-cold emoji.

Then, she took things one step further, recreating the artwork for The Return of East Atlanta Santa. She put on a Santa hat and drew on the rapper’s iconic ice cream cone face tattoo. Once again, Gucci was impressed, getting even more excited with his comment. “Legggggo twinnn,” he wrote.

In the caption, Mulatto prepared the fans for what was to come, revealing that she may be coming out with a Gucci Mane-inspired new song.

Finally, she revealed the release date by capturing another iconic moment inspired by the Atlanta legend, holding up a gun to her face and stunting with racks and bricks on the table.

Big Latto has everybody excited about what’s to come and, with Guwop’s co-sign, we can guarantee this will be worth the wait.

“Muwop” drops this week. Are you ready for it?