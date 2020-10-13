Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Chino The Nobody
132
0
Gucci Mane Announces Compilation Project From The New 1017
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
847
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
715
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane Releases His Second Book “The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness”

Posted By on October 13, 2020

“The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness” is officially available now.

Gucci Mane previously released the New York Times best-selling book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. The 2017 release has gone on to become one of the most successful pieces of literature ever published by a rapper. 

Earlier this year, the prolific Atlanta icon assured fans that his second book would be released before the end of the year and, despite the pandemic, he has stuck true to his word, publishing The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness today.

“I live by the principles in this book. I wanted to write this book to give you a tool set,” says Gucci about his second book. “This book should touch people who are going through something. It’s not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration. You can put it on your shelf and keep going to The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness. This book is a challenge. Don’t underestimate yourself. Don’t think that what you’re saying is not important. Don’t think you can’t achieve the impossible. Everyone needs some game, so here it is. The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness is for the world. Enjoy.”

Will you be picking up a copy of Guwop’s new book?


Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If you’re more interested in his music and don’t want to be put on game from the legend, you’ll be happy to hear that, alongside his new 1017 signees, Gucci is dropping a new mixtape on Friday.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Chino The Nobody
132 525 10
0
Gucci Mane Announces Compilation Project From The New 1017
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Chino The Nobody
132
0
Gucci Mane Announces Compilation Project From The New 1017
172
0
Gucci Mane Releases His Second Book “The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness”
132
0
Future & Moneybagg Yo Connect In The Studio
132
0
Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Justina Valentine Only Fan
66
0
Prince HotBoi Feat. Icewear Vezzo 211
79
0
Top5 Feat. WhyG Heard Of Me
119
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Styles P, Jadakiss & Whispers Saint Ides Flow
185
0
NF Feat. Mikayla Sippel Chasing_(Demo)
119
0
Emotional Oranges Feat. Channel Tres All That
106
0
Rio Da Yung OG Feat. Lil Yachty 1v1
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
159
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
Jealous
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Chino The Nobody
Gucci Mane Announces Compilation Project From The New 1017
Gucci Mane Releases His Second Book “The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness”