Gucci Mane Releases His Second Book “The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness”

Gucci Mane previously released the New York Times best-selling book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. The 2017 release has gone on to become one of the most successful pieces of literature ever published by a rapper.

Earlier this year, the prolific Atlanta icon assured fans that his second book would be released before the end of the year and, despite the pandemic, he has stuck true to his word, publishing The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness today.

“I live by the principles in this book. I wanted to write this book to give you a tool set,” says Gucci about his second book. “This book should touch people who are going through something. It’s not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration. You can put it on your shelf and keep going to The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness. This book is a challenge. Don’t underestimate yourself. Don’t think that what you’re saying is not important. Don’t think you can’t achieve the impossible. Everyone needs some game, so here it is. The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness is for the world. Enjoy.”

Will you be picking up a copy of Guwop’s new book?



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

If you’re more interested in his music and don’t want to be put on game from the legend, you’ll be happy to hear that, alongside his new 1017 signees, Gucci is dropping a new mixtape on Friday.