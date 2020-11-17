Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1363
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gucci Mane Vs Jeezy: Who Is Winning The Verzuz Battle?

Posted By on November 17, 2020

With Gucci Mane and Jeezy set to face off in Verzuz on Thursday, who do you think will emerge victorious when all is said and done?

Though Verzuz battles are largely meant to be a healthy competition in the name of good fun, this recent match-up between Gucci Mane and Jeezy is overshadowed by a looming and tumultuous history. Though the pair of Atlanta trap music innovators originally met as collaborators on Gucci Mane‘s 2005 Trap House single “Icy,” they ultimately found themselves embroiled in a heated beef, one that found brutal-diss tracks exchanged and worse. Before long, years had passed and the animosity showed no sign of slowing — that is, not until recently. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With the battle set to transpire this coming Thursday, both Gucci and Jeezy have already kicked off some pre-game trash talk. And while some are cautiously optimistic that this opportunity will present room for personal growth between the former foes, others are fearful that tensions will rise as old wounds flare-up. Either way, it’s sure to be a passionate tilt, one that feels destined to draw in more viewers than ever before no matter how things play out.

Yet beyond the sordid backstory lies an undeniable truth. Both parties have since assembled legendary discographies, with Gucci and Jeezy boasting fourteen and soon-to-be-ten studio albums respectively. And that’s not even factoring in the myriad mixtapes and compilation albums, both of which will likely be represented in each rapper’s setlist. With that in mind, we’re curious as to who the HNHH community believes will emerge victoriously. Of course, Verzuz winners tend to be rather subjective, though seeing a clear narrative emerging on social media would certainly go a long way in validating one party over the other. 

In one corner is Jeezy, standing on the eve of his tenth studio album The Recession 2. In the other, Gucci Mane, the East Atlanta Santa himself, poised for another fruitful holiday season. Who do you feel will emerge victorious when the dust settles and the viewers unleash a collective exhale of relief?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106 525 8
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79
0
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals “Good News” Tracklist
225
0
50 Cent Launches New Line Of G-Unit Tracksuits
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Tic Tac
225
0
RMR That Was Therapeutic
93
0
Love Renaissance (LVRN) Feat. Westside Boogie & OMB Bloodbath 12 Days Of Bhristmas
106
0
Russ Feat. KXNG CROOKED Stockholm Syndrome
93
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Jowell & Randy Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)
146
0
G4 Boyz Feat. DreamDoll & G4 Choppa Prada (Remix)
159
0
MF Doom Beef Rap
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
146
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
212
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts