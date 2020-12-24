Rap Basement

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Burns Off Ankle Bracelet & Is On The Run: Report

Posted By on December 24, 2020

The rapper’s bond has been revoked and he is now on the run.

In what seems like a scene out of a movie, new reports are confirming that Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records signee Foogiano has burned off his ankle monitor and is now on the run. Foogiano, born Kwame Brown, is on probation stemming from a 2015 burglary conviction where he got charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.    

In an article from a local news source in rapper’s hometown of Greensboro, Georgia, the newspaper reports that after a judge heard from three witnesses at the scene, Foogiano’s bail was set at $50,000 cash. Also recommended by the judge was that he wear an ankle monitor and not leave Georgia. 

According to reports, however, Foogiano shortly after Foogiano was released that night, he did not charge the bracelet and was untraceable for several hours. After charging the bracelet, officers received alerts that the monitor was being messed with. Before police could arrive at the scene in time, the monitor stopped working at the side of a highway in Barrow Country. While the bracelet was recovered with the straps allegedly burned off, no signs of Foogiano were found. 

A judge approved a motion to revoke the 26-year-old Gutta Baby artist‘s bond and warrants have been taken out for his arrest. None have been made so far. Foogiano seems unbothered, though, sharing a post on Instagram just 16 hours ago. 

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

[via]

Via HNHH

