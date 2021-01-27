Rap Basement

Gunna Cops His Mother A New Mercedes-Benz For Her Birthday

Posted By on January 27, 2021

He helped his mother celebrate her big day with a brand new Benz.

Gunna had an enormous year in 2020, releasing his chart-topping sophomore album Wunna to favorable reviews from critics and fans alike, while also landing on numerous year-end lists. Off the tail-end of his successful year, the rapper is saying thanks to his first and biggest supporter, his mother in a major way. The 27-year-old Georgia-native celebrated his mother’s birthday by gifting her brand new Mercedes-Benz.   

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper shared a video of him surprising his mother with the new luxury car to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (January 27). He purchased her a black convertible coup, and complimented the vehicle with two designer Dior bags in each seat. The purses were filled with red roses that complimented the red interior in the car. 

Known to be a big fan of grand gift-givingGunna gifted YSL label head Young Thug $100,000 in cash along with a cupcake for his twenty-ninth birthday back in August of last year.  

Getting the love right back, Gunna has also been on the receiving end of some pretty lavish gifts. Thugger purchased a coveted Rolls Royce truck for his birthday in June, surprising him with the luxury SUV decked out with a chrome grill and a black and sky blue accents in its interior.  

Via HNHH

