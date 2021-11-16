Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gunna Flexes Hefty Bill After Expensive Dinner

Posted By on November 16, 2021

Gunna must have ordered the entire menu.

Being a rapper nowadays essentially requires you to flex your bank account and extravagant spending. While these flexes typically include jewelry or cars, Gunna decided to let us know we cannot relate to his eating habits either.

On Sunday (Nov. 14), Gunna posted an Instagram story of his bill at Little Alley Steak House in Atlanta, where he and his crew racked up a $17,000 charge. He captioned the post saying: “This how much it cost to eat with us.”

While it is blurry and difficult to read, it appears that their order included several bottles of Don Julio tequila, margaritas, drinks like Sprite and cranberry juice, macaroni and cheese, crab legs and much more.

Around $4,000 of the bill resulted from service charges and tax, but still easily eclipsed $10,000 before the extra charges.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This is only the latest instant of Gunna exhibiting his lavish lifestyle, as he gifted frequent collaborator Nav with a giant iced out ring for his 32nd birthday on. Nov. 3.

About two weeks before that, he also blew a bag on court-side seats at an Atlanta Hawks game for his spicy date with R&B star Chloe Bailey, who has been making noise for her newfound sexy lifestyle.

While Gunna has been using his abundant income to enjoy the finer things in life, he also set some of it aside to provide for his community. In September, he paid for and installed a clothing and grocery store in his old middle school in the Atlanta area to celebrate Gunna Day. The items in the store will be free for the students and their parents at the school.

Gunna sure knows how to indulge in a luxury lifestyle, as he showed on Instagram with his restaurant bill, but he also makes it a point to use that money to provide for those that are less fortunate as well.

Check out Gunna’s crazy receipt below. 


Via HNHH

