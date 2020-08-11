Rap Basement

Gunna, Nav, & Don Tolliver Are Dropping A Single Friday

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Internet Money lines up Gunna, Nav, Don Toliver, and Cole Bennett for the upcoming single “Lemonade,” which arrives this Friday.

In our recent Digital Cover Story Wunna — you can check that out right here — Gunna recently revealed that he and Nav had been cooking up in the studio. And while the Atlanta rapper recently delivered a full-length album, not to mention a deluxe version of said album, it would appear he’s still hellbent on firing off new music at a rapid rate. Today comes confirmation that another one is indeed on the way, the news shared by Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade Instagram Page — a reveal that indicates an elaborate video should also be expected.

Don Toliver / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The single, led by the Taz Taylor founded collective Internet Money, is set to arrive this Friday. It also features appearances from Nav and Don Toliver, both of whom delivered full-length albums earlier this year with Good Intentions and Heaven Or Hell respectively. The track is said to be included on Internet Money’s upcoming album Before The Storm, finally landing an official release after being plagued by several premature leaks. Either way, expect this one to be a banger, with Cole Bennet’s visuals bringing an additional dose of character. 

Are you excited to see this upcoming collaboration between Internet Money, Gunna, Nav, and Don Tolliver? If so, be sure to sound off in the comment section below. In the meantime, revisit Gunna’s WunnaNav’s Good Intentionsand Don Tolliver’s Heaven Or Hell albums to get the hype train rolling. 

Via HNHH

