Gunna Previews Future Collab Off “Wunna” Deluxe

Posted By on July 22, 2020

Gunna gives fans a taste of his upcoming “Wunna” deluxe edition.

Gunna recently announced that his Wunna deluxe edition is locked in to drop on Friday, July 24. The original album came out mid-pandemic, in May, and despite the unfortunate timing, which meant live promotion was rather limited, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. 

As is the trend du jour, Gunna is following up the 18-song body of work with a deluxe edition. The deluxe edition will contain eight new songs, he previously teased. Today’s he back with yet another taste of the deluxe, previewing a collaboration that appears to feature Future.

Gunna doesn’t exactly confirm the featured artist, inviting his fans to guess by leaving a question mark in his caption. Nonetheless, fans should recognize his raspy vocals coming through mid-way, not to mention Gunna uses poignant emojis in the caption to hint at the Freebandz rapper. The video itself finds Gunna in an odd enough situation: he’s eating a bowl of cereal in the backseat of a car. There’s a couple of bottles of lean beside him, a few stacks of cash and a styrofoam double up, which all seem ordinary, but it’s the inside-a-vehicle cereal-eating that seems strange. 

Check out the video clip below. Let us know if you’re excited to hear it in it’s full form. 

Gunna and Future aren’t first-time collaborators, the two have linked up previously on records “Unicorn Purp” and “Ain’t Living Right” with Juice WRLD.

Check back with us on Friday for the Wunna deluxe.

Via HNHH

