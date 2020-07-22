Gunna Reveals “Wunna” Deluxe Tracklist

Gunna drops off the tracklist ahead of the “Wunna” deluxe drop.
Gunna teased one of the collaborations off Wunna earlier today, playing a record that features Future. Now, we know the title of the record, as the rapper has returned with the tracklisting for his deluxe edition as well as fresh cover art.
The song previewed this morning is titled “Street Sweeper,” while other guest appearances on the deluxe go to YSL friends, Young Thug on “One Watch” and Yak Gotti on “Wunna Flo.” The rapper has decided to scatter the eight new songs that make up the deluxe version through out the original Wunna tracklisting, while also re-arranging the original tracklisting– thus deeper into the album you’ll find Nav‘s appearance on “Nothing 4 Free” as well as Lil Uzi Vert on “Relentless.” The opening record on the deluxe edition is titled “200 Lunch.”
The cover art has also been updated, changing from it’s original sunset-pink hue, to something green-ish-blue.
Take a look at the updated and new tracklist below, and let us know which record you’re most excited to hear.
Wunna Deluxe Edition Tracklist
1. 200 For Lunch
2. Dollaz On My Head feat. Young Thug
3. Wunna Flo feat. Yak Gotti
4. Gimmick
5. Feigning
6. Street Sweeper feat. Future
7. MOTW
8. On Watch feat. Young Thug
9. Argentina
10. Sun Came Out
11. Cooler Than a Bitch feat. Roddy Ricch
12. Addys feat. Nechie
13. Dirty Diana Cooler Than a Bitch feat. Roddy Ricch
14. Nothing 4 Free feat. Nav
15. Top Floor feat. Travis Scott
16. Skybox
17. Wunna
18. Blindfold feat. Lil Baby
19. Rockstar Bikers & Chains
20. Met Gala
21. Nasty Girl/On Camera
22. I’m On Some
23. Relentless feat. Lil Uzi Vert
24. Don’t Play Around
25. Do Better
26. Far feat. Young Thug