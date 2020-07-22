Rap Basement

Gunna Reveals “Wunna” Deluxe Tracklist

Posted By on July 22, 2020

Gunna drops off the tracklist ahead of the “Wunna” deluxe drop.

Gunna teased one of the collaborations off Wunna earlier today, playing a record that features Future. Now, we know the title of the record, as the rapper has returned with the tracklisting for his deluxe edition as well as fresh cover art.

The song previewed this morning is titled “Street Sweeper,” while other guest appearances on the deluxe go to YSL friends, Young Thug on “One Watch” and Yak Gotti on “Wunna Flo.” The rapper has decided to scatter the eight new songs that make up the deluxe version through out the original Wunna tracklisting, while also re-arranging the original tracklisting– thus deeper into the album you’ll find Nav‘s appearance on “Nothing 4 Free” as well as Lil Uzi Vert on “Relentless.” The opening record on the deluxe edition is titled “200 Lunch.”

The cover art has also been updated, changing from it’s original sunset-pink hue, to something green-ish-blue.

Take a look at the updated and new tracklist below, and let us know which record you’re most excited to hear. 

Wunna Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1. 200 For Lunch 

2. Dollaz On My Head feat. Young Thug

3. Wunna Flo feat. Yak Gotti

4. Gimmick

5. Feigning

6. Street Sweeper feat. Future

7. MOTW

8. On Watch feat. Young Thug

9. Argentina

10. Sun Came Out

11. Cooler Than a Bitch feat. Roddy Ricch

12. Addys feat. Nechie

13. Dirty Diana Cooler Than a Bitch feat. Roddy Ricch

14. Nothing 4 Free feat. Nav

15. Top Floor feat. Travis Scott

16. Skybox

17. Wunna

18. Blindfold feat. Lil Baby

19. Rockstar Bikers & Chains

20. Met Gala

 

 

21. Nasty Girl/On Camera

22. I’m On Some

23. Relentless feat. Lil Uzi Vert

24. Don’t Play Around

25. Do Better

26. Far feat. Young Thug

Via HNHH

