Gunna Shares His Old Mugshot

Posted By on October 5, 2020

Clearing feeling grateful for everything he’s experienced in his life, Gunna took a moment to put things in perspective.

Gunna has come a long way. Not only did he recently release his second studio album Wunna in May, but he’s also celebrating the two year anniversary of his breakout Lil Baby collaborative album Drip HarderAt this stage, the YSL rapper has become a mainstay fixture in the modern hip-hop landscape, to the point where many have grown quite fond of the melodic and quietly quirky rapper. Clearly, Gunna does not take that love for granted. Today, the rapper took to Instagram to reflect on his journey, sharing a picture of his mugshot to put things in perspective.

Gunna

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Letting the image speak for itself, Gunna keeps it brief with a simple “I came a long way thank God.” Considering that he currently stands associated with twenty-five gold and platinum plaques, it really does feel like the rapper is out here achieving his true purpose. It would be unfortunate were the game to never have met Gunna or his alter ego Wunna, nor heard everything he’s since brought to the table across various mixtapes, studio albums, and scene-stealing feature verses. 

As for the image itself,iIt’s a humbling glimpse at what might have been, and a reminder that hard work, dedication, and creativity can go a long way in bettering one’s life. Congratulations to Gunna for everything he’s accomplished — for those who need a bit of perspective, check out the mugshot he shared on Instagram below.  

Via HNHH

