Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fat Joe Celebrates Big Pun With GOAT Tier Throwback Pic
106
0
Gunna Slides Through With Promising Snippet
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1310
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1284
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gunna Slides Through With Promising Snippet

Posted By on November 10, 2020

Gunna hits the studio to preview an unreleased banger, fueling speculation that he’ll be dropping off some new music soon.

For Gunna, Young Thug, and the entire YSL team, sharing snippets on Instagram has become the new promotional wave. In fact, by the time a given single actually lands, many fans have already familiarized themselves with a verse, a chorus, or possibly even a combination of the two.

Gunna New Music

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fans of Gunna have grown accustomed to catching early glimpses at upcoming material, and given how frequently the Atlanta rapper tends to hit the studio, it’s been a steady stream to be sure. Now, Gunna has opted to showcase another unreleased drop, taking to Instagram to provide an update on what he’s been cooking up. “My n***a lifts a kilo,” he raps, over an up-tempo piano-driven instrumental. “Every time they see my whips the kids say bingo.” 

At this moment, it’s difficult to assess where this one is destined to appear. The obvious choice would be the upcoming Slime Language 2which has already been confirmed for a Black Friday release — though let’s be honest, it’s entirely possible that one gets delayed. It could also be slated to appear on whatever Wunna follow-up Gunna has in the pipeline; though he only recently delivered his last album, few keep such a consistently prolific pace. 

Check it out for yourself below, and should you be seeking something further from Gunna, catch up on our official Digital Cover Story right here. Are you excited to hear some new music out of the YSL camp?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fat Joe Celebrates Big Pun With GOAT Tier Throwback Pic
106 525 8
0
Lil Wayne’s Alleged Tour Bus Shooter Has Been Released From Jail
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Fat Joe Celebrates Big Pun With GOAT Tier Throwback Pic
106
0
Gunna Slides Through With Promising Snippet
93
0
Lil Wayne’s Alleged Tour Bus Shooter Has Been Released From Jail
132
0
Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Fest Is Returning In 2021
132
0
Post Malone’s Insane Hot 100 Streak Comes To An End
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rico Nasty OhFr?
66
0
Blac Youngsta Feat. Lil Durk Trench Bitch
79
0
Masego Feat. Don Toliver Mystery Lady
66
0
Wale & DJ Money Lions, Bengals, Bears (Freestyle)
781
0
Blueface & Mike Jay Feat. Mike Jay NDA
225
0
Unknown T & Digga D Feat. Vybz Kartel Gotcha
146
0
Toosii Pain & Problems
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
212
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
225
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fat Joe Celebrates Big Pun With GOAT Tier Throwback Pic
Gunna Slides Through With Promising Snippet
Lil Wayne’s Alleged Tour Bus Shooter Has Been Released From Jail