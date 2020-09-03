Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk’s “The Voice” Reportedly A Single, Not An Album
93
0
50 Cent & Method Man Connect For “Power: Book II” Interview
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
887
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
768
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Gunna Teases Lil Baby Collab Album “Drip Harder 2”

Posted By on September 3, 2020

Following the release of their recent “Blindfold” video, Gunna took to Instagram to tease the release of Lil Baby collab album “Drip Harder 2.”

A few years ago, it felt like collaboration albums were dropping every other week — it got to the point where many grew weary with the oversaturation, leading to a complete disillusionment with what might have once been an exciting event. Of course, there were a few notable gems stemming from that period, namely Gunna and Lil Baby‘s Drip Harder, which arrived prior to their respective ascents to superstardom. In fact, some might even argue that “Drip Too Hard” played a pivotal role in launching their careers into the stratosphere, easily one of 2018’s biggest anthems. 

Lil Baby Gunna Drip Harder 2

 Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Since their collaborative debut, Lil Baby and Gunna have remained consistent collaborators across their respective projects, though it should be noted that they never stopped putting in work behind the scenes. In fact, the pair have been so prolific in the booth that Gunna previously boasted that Drip Harder 2 could have been dropped immediately after its predecessor. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel — and considering how big both parties have become since Drip Harder’s release, the time feels more appropriate than ever before.

Luckily, it would appear that Gunna has already marked his calendar. Upon releasing a video for his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, the Bird Box-inspired clip came equipped with a tantalizing announcement. “I think it’s time for a Dripharder2 ?!?!” he declared in an Instagram caption, immediately sparking a wave of hype to kick off in the comment section. Though teases of this nature are seldom concrete, it does reveal that the project is part of his plans, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gunna and Baby reunite before the year is up. Are you excited to hear the sequel? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk’s “The Voice” Reportedly A Single, Not An Album
93 525 7
0
50 Cent & Method Man Connect For “Power: Book II” Interview
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk’s “The Voice” Reportedly A Single, Not An Album
93
0
50 Cent & Method Man Connect For “Power: Book II” Interview
119
0
Tory Lanez’ Streams Fall 40% After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
106
0
White Gold Hypes Big Sean’s Stacked “Friday Night Cypher”
185
0
Gunna Teases Lil Baby Collab Album “Drip Harder 2”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Method Man & Redman Let's Do It
93
0
Grafh Feat. Mysonne, Sly Piper & Ray Emmanuel Killing Kings
119
0
Bryson Tiller Inhale
159
0
Money Mu Feat. Lil Durk EAT (Remix)
212
0
TOBi Dollas And Cents
238
0
Elzhi Jason
132
0
D Double E Feat. Kano Tell Me A Ting
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Quavo “Pick Up” Video
132
0
Teyana Taylor “Still” Video
106
0
Gunna Feat. Lil Baby “BLINDFOLD” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk’s “The Voice” Reportedly A Single, Not An Album
50 Cent & Method Man Connect For “Power: Book II” Interview
Tory Lanez’ Streams Fall 40% After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting