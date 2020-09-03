Gunna Teases Lil Baby Collab Album “Drip Harder 2”

A few years ago, it felt like collaboration albums were dropping every other week — it got to the point where many grew weary with the oversaturation, leading to a complete disillusionment with what might have once been an exciting event. Of course, there were a few notable gems stemming from that period, namely Gunna and Lil Baby‘s Drip Harder, which arrived prior to their respective ascents to superstardom. In fact, some might even argue that “Drip Too Hard” played a pivotal role in launching their careers into the stratosphere, easily one of 2018’s biggest anthems.

Since their collaborative debut, Lil Baby and Gunna have remained consistent collaborators across their respective projects, though it should be noted that they never stopped putting in work behind the scenes. In fact, the pair have been so prolific in the booth that Gunna previously boasted that Drip Harder 2 could have been dropped immediately after its predecessor. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel — and considering how big both parties have become since Drip Harder’s release, the time feels more appropriate than ever before.

Luckily, it would appear that Gunna has already marked his calendar. Upon releasing a video for his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, the Bird Box-inspired clip came equipped with a tantalizing announcement. “I think it’s time for a Dripharder2 ?!?!” he declared in an Instagram caption, immediately sparking a wave of hype to kick off in the comment section. Though teases of this nature are seldom concrete, it does reveal that the project is part of his plans, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gunna and Baby reunite before the year is up. Are you excited to hear the sequel?