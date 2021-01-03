Rap Basement

Gunna Unveils His Plans For 2021

Posted By on January 3, 2021

Gunna’s got a lot in store for his fans.

Gunna cemented himself as one of the biggest artists in hip-hop, last year, and moving forward, the artist is looking to propel himself even further. WUNNA was a huge commercial success and in many ways, it was one of his most consistent projects, thus far. With his latest effort in mind, fans are hoping for something special to arrive in 2021, and based on the artist’s latest tweets, it seems like he is about to spoil them with something great.

Taking to Twitter during the early hours of Sunday morning, Gunna revealed exactly what his plans are for 2021. While these plans aren’t exactly extensive, there is no denying that Gunna is hoping to deliver some new songs this year.

“New year New money New album,” Gunna wrote. Of course, the brevity of the tweet suggests a lot of ambiguity here, as we still don’t know an exact timetable for its release. The artist makes a lot of tracks that work well during the spring and summer months, so perhaps it could be a few months before we finally get an album.

2021 is set to deliver quite a few great projects, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest music news.

Gunna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Via HNHH

