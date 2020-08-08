Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kaash Paige Reveals “Teenage Fever” Tracklist Featuring Isaiah Rashad, K CAMP, & More
106
0
Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Future & Lil Uzi Vert Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
874
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

GZA Hit With Backlash After His Flat Earth Musings On Instagram Go Viral

Posted By on August 8, 2020

GZA ultimately revealed that he’s no flat earther.

GZA is known as The Genius of the Wu-Tang Clan, which is why a recent Instagram post from the legend raised many eyebrows. The post features GZA taking a video of his view of the ocean. Of course, when looking out at the ocean, the Earth may appear flat. “Round of flat?,” asked GZA. Of course, his caption left the social media world confused. 

“Round anything else is ,” responded one follower. “This is a stupid already answered question,” responded another.  One user wrote “There is a reason why ships in pursuit of another ship would sail 3.1 miles away: to avoid being seen, they’d sail just over the curve of the horizon where only the crow’s nest would poke over. This is only possible if the Earth is a sphere.” Finally, as if to break the tension, GZA responded, writing, “EXACTLY” under that comment. 

We believe The Genius was just trolling, or attempting to start some controversy for the fun of it on his page. His knowledge of the world, and also his extensive travels, would have to alert him to the spherical shape of the Earth. Do you believe the Earth is flat, or do you believe in science? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kaash Paige Reveals “Teenage Fever” Tracklist Featuring Isaiah Rashad, K CAMP, & More
106 525 8
0
Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Future & Lil Uzi Vert Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Kaash Paige Reveals “Teenage Fever” Tracklist Featuring Isaiah Rashad, K CAMP, & More
106
0
Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Future & Lil Uzi Vert Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
132
0
GZA Hit With Backlash After His Flat Earth Musings On Instagram Go Viral
132
0
FBG Duck’s Mom Begs For No Retaliation Shootings After Son’s Death
146
0
Cardi B Lowkey Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lotto Boyzz Feat. Kamille Miss Jagger
79
0
Sada Baby Big Hot Cheeto
119
0
Toni Braxton Dance
93
0
Scotty ATL Feat. Bun B Hol' It Down
106
0
TeaMarrr Feat. Wale Colors
106
0
Derez De'Shon Calm Down
132
0
Too Short Feat. Knotch Slut
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
185
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
238
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kaash Paige Reveals “Teenage Fever” Tracklist Featuring Isaiah Rashad, K CAMP, & More
Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Future & Lil Uzi Vert Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
GZA Hit With Backlash After His Flat Earth Musings On Instagram Go Viral