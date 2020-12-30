Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Hailey Baldwin Embarrassed After Justin Bieber Makes Lewd Joke About Her Jaw
119
0
Coi Leray Practices Her Twerking To Meg Thee Stallion On The Gram
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
993
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Hailey Baldwin Embarrassed After Justin Bieber Makes Lewd Joke About Her Jaw

Posted By on December 29, 2020

What happens in the bedroom…

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have a happy relationship. Even in the midst of some of Justin’s lower moments, it seems like his wife is there for him. The same should be said vice versa, which may be why the couple appears to be in a good place. Bieber is doing so well, he actually gave Kanye West some relationship advice. However, Bieber needed to take some advice from his wife this week after he made some lewd comments about their sex life online. 

“Preparation. [See you on] New Year’s Eve,” Justin Bieber captioned an Instagram clip he posted over the weekend. The singer performs his single “Holy” in the video. His wife commented on the video, writing, “My Jaw??? On the floor.” Justin, feeling a little excited replied, “Ur jaw is other places too, let’s be honest.”

The comment got a response from Hailey immediately, “omg please got to sleep,” she wrote. Maybe Bieber just misses his lady. The singer is currently practicing for his first live show in three years. The T-Mobile New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber event will air on December 31 as a live stream.  Justin’s performance is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. T-Mobile customers will get free access to the show through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coi Leray Practices Her Twerking To Meg Thee Stallion On The Gram
79 525 6
0
J. Cole Shares “The Fall Off Era” Timeline, Fans Believe He’s Hinting At Retiring
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Hailey Baldwin Embarrassed After Justin Bieber Makes Lewd Joke About Her Jaw
119
0
Coi Leray Practices Her Twerking To Meg Thee Stallion On The Gram
79
0
J. Cole Shares “The Fall Off Era” Timeline, Fans Believe He’s Hinting At Retiring
199
0
SZA Confirms Talks Of The Weeknd Collaboration In The Works
79
0
Young Thug Thinks “Drake Level” Artists Can’t Continue To Survive In Only Hip Hop
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
106
0
Playboi Carti Sky
238
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
185
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
172
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
172
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
172
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mama’s Baby
146
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
132
1
Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
410
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Hailey Baldwin Embarrassed After Justin Bieber Makes Lewd Joke About Her Jaw
Coi Leray Practices Her Twerking To Meg Thee Stallion On The Gram
J. Cole Shares “The Fall Off Era” Timeline, Fans Believe He’s Hinting At Retiring