Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1694
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
Halle Berry On Cardi B Being The Queen of Hip-Hop: “There’s Room For More Than One Queen”

Posted By on November 16, 2021

The “Bruised” director, along with Cardi B, responded when fans tried to reawaken the Cardi vs. Nicki debate.

Attempts to revisit the more-than-long-winded debate crowning either Nicki Minaj or Cardi B as the Queen of Hip-Hop have been shut down as the Netflix premiere of Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised draws nearer. The film features Cardi B in the first all-women rap movie soundtrack, curated by Berry herself, and set to be released this Friday, November 19th.

“Thank you today to Cardi B. She was my partner in crime. I reached out to her, and of course, she’s the Queen of Hip-Hop,” Berry said in a speech at an event for Bruised last week. Fans, of course, were quick to bring up Nicki’s name in response to her statement, to which Cardi and Halle have now both responded.

“I know some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish sh*t,” Cardi tweeted out a few minutes after the clip from Berry’s speech went viral, quickly re-centering the focus on the film and film soundtrack’s release.

“I [stand by what I said],” Berry also responded to the debate in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel released yesterday. “There’s room for more than one queen, people. That’s what we need to know. Nicki is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies, to me, are queens.”

“…Queen is a term that we use to describe great,” Berry continued. “All we do all day is say, ‘Hey queen!’, ‘What’s up, queen?”… Queen, queen, queen. We’re all queens.”

When a woman uplifts other women, it’s never long before the Internet tries to pit them against each other. Cardi B and Halle Berry just weren’t having it.

Watch the full interview between Halle Berry and Jimmy Kimmel below, and stay tuned for the Bruised film soundtrack dropping this Friday.

Via HNHH

Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting
159
0
Yo Gotti Announces New Double Album & Release Date
146
0
The Kid LAROI Announces Musical Hiatus
146
0
