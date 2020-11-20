Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Unveils “Lil Boat 3.5” Album Cover & Release Date
106
0
Nicki Minaj Announces New Docu-Series For HBO Max
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1416
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
860
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Happy Birthday Future: The WIZRD Turns 37

Posted By on November 20, 2020

Be sure to show some birthday love to Future, who officially celebrates his thirty-seventh after another prolific year.

In the midst of all the commotion being made about Jeezy and Gucci Mane‘s Verzuz battle, another Atlanta icon is in the midst of celebrating a milestone of his own. As of today, Future has officially turned thirty-seven, and many fans have already flooded his social media page with their birthday wishes — well, that, and an abundance of memes. Either way, Future deserves to receive some flowers today, so be sure to hit the comments with some appreciation for hip-hop’s favorite WIZRD.

 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s interesting to see Future continue to climb up the OG ladder; for many, he has become synonymous with shaping the sound of the younger generation, to the point where he’s easily one of the most musically influential artists of the past decade. Yet comparatively speaking, he’s about as far from the old-head archetype as they come. Case in point, his recent Pluto x Baby Pluto collaboration album finds him standing on more or less equal footing as Lil Uzi Vert, seeming closer to contemporary than an elder statesman.

In an interesting turn, Future also happens to share the same birthday as Presidential Elect Joe Biden, who recently scored another big win in George for the second time. Hopefully Future can enjoy his own big victory today, as he’s certainly earned it following yet another prolific year. Happy birthday to the man, the myth, and the legend himself — the artist formerly known as Meathead, Mr. Future HNDRXX. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Unveils “Lil Boat 3.5” Album Cover & Release Date
106 525 8
0
Nicki Minaj Announces New Docu-Series For HBO Max
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Unveils “Lil Boat 3.5” Album Cover & Release Date
106
0
Nicki Minaj Announces New Docu-Series For HBO Max
172
0
T.I. Celebrates Gucci Mane & Jeezy’s Reconciliation
159
0
Happy Birthday Future: The WIZRD Turns 37
132
0
Gucci Mane On Jeezy Truce: “I Did This Sh*t For The Culture”
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

CyHi The Prynce Feat. Canjelae Ryder
66
0
Quando Rondo End Of Story
93
0
French Montana Feat. A$AP Rocky & Zak Corner
79
0
iann dior Holding On
79
0
MATT OX Dazed
119
0
Nas Fallen Stars Flying
146
0
Lil Gnar Feat. Lil Keed & Internet Money HEY!
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
119
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
93
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Unveils “Lil Boat 3.5” Album Cover & Release Date
Nicki Minaj Announces New Docu-Series For HBO Max
T.I. Celebrates Gucci Mane & Jeezy’s Reconciliation