Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time

There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it — Mobb Deep is one of the most legendary groups the rap game has ever seen. With eight studio albums and plenty of memorable guest verses across the board, Havoc and Prodigy played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of early-nineties New York hip-hop. And though it feels as if neither receives the credit they deserve in the wider conversation, there are still many who recognize their brilliance and appreciate everything that The Infamous have brought to the table.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

We recently caught up with Havoc for a conversation on his career, and he proceeded to reflect on one of his own personal favorite Prodigy verses of all time. After the topic of memorable posse cut experiences was raised, Havoc lamented that Prodigy wasn’t around to speak on it, as he contributed standout vocals to many timeless classics. “Prodigy was on one that was crazy and that was the “I Shot Ya (Remix)” — the LL Cool J joint,” remembers Havoc. “That’s one of my favorite Prodigy verses of all time. And you know, if he was here today, man, that would be a perfect question for him because I know he would say that that was one of the most memorable posse cuts that he was on.”

For those in need of a refresher, LL’s 1995 single “I Shot Ya” also features Keith Murray, Fat Joe, and Foxy Brown — and while every emcee does their thing, there’s a strong case that the late Prodigy takes the crown with the standout verses. “Illuminati want my mind, soul and my body,” he raps. “Secret society, trying to keep they eye on me / But I’ma stay incogni’, in places they can’t find me / Make my moves strategically, the G.O.D.”

For more insight from Havoc, including his favorite Mobb Deep body of work, what drives his creativity, and how he came up with his signature dark sound, be sure to peep our exclusive interview right here. Rest in peace Prodigy.

LL Cool J ft. Keith Murray, Prodigy, Fat Joe, & Foxy Brown – “I Shot Ya (Remix)”