HBO Drops Trailer For Juice WRLD Documentary “Into the Abyss”

HBO’s latest docuseries Music Box has told several different stories of artists and events that have been wildly influential to music history. Already released documentaries include episodes on Woodstock, DMX, Kenny G and more.

The newest upcoming episode will be centered around Juice WRLD, and his ascension to streaming domination, his powerful lyrical content in his music and his tragic demise. Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss will release on Thursday, Dec. 16.

This doc will come approximately a week after Juice’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons will come out (Dec. 10), as it experienced several delays and name changes in the past year. There are already two promotional singles for the record, as “Already Dead” came in mid-November, and “Wandered To LA” featuring Justin Bieber dropped over the weekend on Dec. 3.

The trailer for the Into the Abyss documentary shows a particular moment where Juice discusses the difference between what fame seems like from the outside and what it really is like to experience: “When you’re a fan of this shit, you look at it from a certain perspective. But when you init, you see it for what it really is. I’m still happy I can change the world. But, it’s not what it looked like.”

Featuring commentary from his friends in life like prominent music video director Cole Bennett and Lil Bibby, who ran Juice’s label Grade A, there is sure to be several intimate moments in this episode.

Watch the trailer for HBO Music Box‘s sixth episode Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss below.