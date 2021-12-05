Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
132
0
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2316
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1721
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

HBO Drops Trailer For Juice WRLD Documentary “Into the Abyss”

Posted By on December 5, 2021

The documentary is set to release on Dec. 16.

HBO’s latest docuseries Music Box has told several different stories of artists and events that have been wildly influential to music history. Already released documentaries include episodes on Woodstock, DMX, Kenny G and more.

The newest upcoming episode will be centered around Juice WRLD, and his ascension to streaming domination, his powerful lyrical content in his music and his tragic demise. Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss will release on Thursday, Dec. 16.

This doc will come approximately a week after Juice’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons will come out (Dec. 10), as it experienced several delays and name changes in the past year. There are already two promotional singles for the record, as “Already Dead” came in mid-November, and “Wandered To LA” featuring Justin Bieber dropped over the weekend on Dec. 3.

The trailer for the Into the Abyss documentary shows a particular moment where Juice discusses the difference between what fame seems like from the outside and what it really is like to experience: “When you’re a fan of this shit, you look at it from a certain perspective. But when you init, you see it for what it really is. I’m still happy I can change the world. But, it’s not what it looked like.”

Featuring commentary from his friends in life like prominent music video director Cole Bennett and Lil Bibby, who ran Juice’s label Grade A, there is sure to be several intimate moments in this episode.

Watch the trailer for HBO Music Box‘s sixth episode Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
132 525 10
0
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
132
0
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
146
0
Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance
304
0
Grimes’ “Player Of Games” Track Shades Elon Musk: “He’ll Always Love The Game More Than He Loves Me”
318
0
HBO Drops Trailer For Juice WRLD Documentary “Into the Abyss”
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Susan Carol Snowflakes
119
0
2FeetBino Feat. Seddy Hendrinx Settle
106
0
Stunna Girl Feat. 42 Dugg Ratch
132
0
Kodak Black Closure
106
0
Hotboii Offset
172
0
Kali Rap Freaks
132
0
NLE Choppa Jumpin
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
238
0
DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
344
0
Doja Cat “Woman” Video
450
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott “Excited” For Their Second Child’s Arrival
Saweetie Announces New Project Will Drop In January
Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance