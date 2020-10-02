Rap Basement

Headie One Reveals “Edna” Tracklist Featuring Drake, Future, Skepta & More

Posted By on October 2, 2020

The UK rapper has a stacked line up for his debut album.

Headie One took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the tracklist for his forthcoming debut album Edna.

The album, which is dedicated to the rapper’s mother, will feature guest appearances from Drake, Future, and Kaash Paige in addition to UK heavyweights like Skepta, Stormzy, AJ Tracey, M Huncho, and D-Block Europe’s Young Adz. 

At first glance, judging from the features, it seems the album will be scant on the menacing drill rap Headie first became known for. He announced that he was taking a one year sabbatical from drill music back in April but maybe his Drake collaboration was the exception.

In any case, with such a stacked guest list and all with their own unique vibes, it’s likely the rapper will be branching out a bit and showing off his versatility to fans for his debut project. 

Edna is also set to feature appearances from Young T, Bugsey, Haile, Ivorian Doll, and Mahalia. 

The album will be the Tottenham rapper’s first release since his critically acclaimed mixtape Music x Road from last year.

It is set to arrive on October 9. Will you be tuning in to see what Headie One has in store? Let us know in the comments below.

Via HNHH

