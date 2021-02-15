Hear Mariah Carey’s New Version Of “We Belong Together” For Valentine’s Day 2021

Even if you didn’t have a “joint” to celebrate Valentine’s Day with yesterday, we can all pretty much agree on our shared loved for hip-hop here at, well, HotNewHipHop! To show just how much we love the “interesting” dynamic between us and our readers, take a listen to a beautiful new version of “We Belong Together” by the incomparable music legend, Mariah Carey.



Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty

Assisted by her amazing live band, MC redid her 2005 song of the decade, which won the 2005 GRAMMY awards for “Best Female R&B Vocal Performance” and “Best R&B Song” (seen above), during a remote appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan and simply titled it “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix.” While the song structure stays the same and the sampled melody of Renée Geyer’s 1977’s ballad “Stares and Whispers” is still in tact, this version completely takes us into a different mood emotionally. It also doesn’t hurt that Mariah looks amazing as she performs the number in a fitting black dress and her signature shapely figure.

When sharing on Twitter, the pop queen had this to say:

“Happy early Valentine’s Day! Hope you enjoyed ‘We Belong Together’ on @LiveKellyRyan which we did after a late night jam session! We actually recorded a 7 minute version of this song, thinking of putting it out for the lambily!”

Mariah also has plans of releasing this version on streaming platforms, which she wanted to do on Valentine’s Day but couldn’t for technical reasons. She explained it in response to The Roots member Questlove by writing, “Yeeees! I wanted to release it today but I guess it’ll take a few more days.”

Listen to the astounding “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix” of Mariah Carey‘s hit song “We Belong Together” below, and let us know whether you prefer this one or the original version down in the comments: