Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Here Are 2021’s Best-Performing Rap Albums

Posted By on August 25, 2021

A new report has revealed the top 50 highest performing hip-hop albums of the year, including Pop Smoke, J. Cole, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow.

September is on the horizon, and fans are still waiting for three heavyweight drops from Kanye West, Drakeand Kendrick Lamar. In the meantime, HitsDailyDouble has compiled a chart detailing the year’s 50 best-performing albums across all musical genres.

Unsurprisingly, many hip-hop projects have been seeing heavy support, representing over twenty-two of the included albums. As it happens, the highest-performing project was actually released last year, with Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon holding it down in the third spot with 1,427,233,000 audio on-demand streams. At the top sits country star Morgan Wallen, followed by breakout pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. 

Pop Smoke

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images 

The Weeknd’s After Hours sits in the sixth position, while Lil Baby’s My Turn rounds out the tenth; like Pop Smoke, both projects were originally released in 2020. Closely following Lil Baby is Lil Durk with The Voice, which brought out 1,017,340,000 audio-on-demand streams. Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain and Juice WRLD‘s posthumous Legends Never Die sit at thirteen and fourteen, while J. Cole’s The Off-Season secured the sixteenth position with 849,789,000 audio-on-demand streams.

Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season is seventeenth, Polo G‘s Hall Of Fame is eighteenth, Rod Wave‘s Soulfly is nineteenth, Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News is twenty-third, Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance is twenty-fourth, Polo G’s The Goat is thirty-first, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice Of The Heroes is thirty-second, Lil Tjay‘s Destined 2 Win is thirty-seventh, YSL’s Slime Language 2 is forty-second, DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled is forty-third, Jack Harlow‘s That’s What They All Say is forty-fourth, Juice WRLD’s A Death Race For Love is forty-fifth, Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By is forty-sixth, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld is forty-eighth.

Check out the complete top 50 list right here are HitsDailyDouble. Any surprises to be found?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College