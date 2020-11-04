Rap Basement

Hip-Hop Celebrates Diddy’s 51st Birthday

Posted By on November 4, 2020

Today marks Diddy’s fifty-first birthday, and several hip-hop legends have come forward with some birthday love.

As the world waits to see who rises from the uncertainty as the next American President, Diddy is in the midst of celebrating his fifty-first birthday. And though the Coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for him to stage a party responsibly (not that it’s been stopping celebrities, but that’s another story), many of his hip-hop peers have taken to Instagram to celebrate his legacy accordingly.

Diddy

Scott Gries/Getty Images

“Hbd to my brother and business partner @diddy love you bro thank you for all the years of inspiration,” writes Fat Joe. “God bless you enjoy your day.” Busta Rhymes penned a lengthy message on his IG page, sharing a screenshot of a wholesome FaceTime call with his “Pass The Courvoisier” collaborator. “HAPPY BDAY TO MY BIG BRO @diddy,” writes Busta. “The Big Bro & The Dragon CELEBRATIN’ THE INCREDIBLE ENERGY AROUND #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD & #ELE2THEWRATHOFGODRELOADED WITH 4 MORE BANGERS ADDED TO THE CLASSIC/MASTERPIECE AND COHESIVE BODY OF WORK AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW!!” 

Verzuz came through to represent on Puff’s behalf, with both Swizz Beatz and Timbaland offering up some kind words for the legendary Bad Boy mogul. “Hbd to my brother,” writes Timbo, only to be one-upped by his Verzuz co-creator. “Happy Ultra Birthday to my brother,” writes Swizzy, alongside a few snaps of Diddy going for a relaxing swim. And Scott Storch also showed some love, strolling down memory lane with a throwback picture of the two producers in action. 

While it’s likely that many more will chime in as the day progresses, check out some of the notable names spreading the birthday love for Diddy below. Happy birthday to one of the game’s timeless innovators

Via HNHH

