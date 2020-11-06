Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1244
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Hip-Hop Mourns King Von, Dead At 26

Posted By on November 6, 2020

Following the news of King Von’s death at 26, many of his fellow rappers offered condolences and prayers on social media.

It is with heavy hearts that we report the death of King Von, who died earlier today from gunshot wounds that ultimately proved fatal. He was twenty-six years old. Initial reports suggest that the rapper was involved in an altercation with Quando Rondo‘s crew, though details are uncertain at the moment. 

King Von

 Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Producer and longtime Von collaborator DJ On Da Beat confirmed Von’s death on Instagram, mourning the loss of his friend with a heartbreaking message of mourning. He was not alone. Many of Von’s fellow artists quickly took to Twitter to share their condolences and offer their prayers. 

“Wow. This year was so tough,” writes Chance The Rapper. “Rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it.” “Maaaan Rest In Peace King Von man damn,” offers Jacquees. “Daaaaamnnnnn come on y’all.” “RIP KING VON Talked to him LAST WEEK I really cannot believe this,” adds Kenny Beats, a testament to the moves the rising rapper was in the process of making.

“Damn dog WTF ….. R.I.P KING VON … shit just fucked my day up,” tweets Tory Lanez. “Make sure you show people genuine love while they’re here cause you never know when shit will change !” suggests Rob $tone, reflecting on his first meeting with King Von. Many more made sure to pay homage to the fallen rapper, who had only recently dropped off his new album Welcome To O Blocka project that seemed destined to catapult him to that next level of stardom. 

Check out some of hip-hop’s many responses to King Von’s death, and should you feel inclined to learn more about the late rapper, familiarize yourself right here. Rest in peace, King Von. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106 525 8
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege
251
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93
0
Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Congrats Freestyle
79
0
88GLAM East To West
146
0
J.I.D Feat. Conway Ballads
146
0
24kGoldn Feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin & iann dior Mood (Remix)
185
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Lil Durk Back In Blood
159
0
42 Dugg Free Woo
106
0
Doe Boy Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Bussin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
53
0
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
172
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege