Hip-Hop Remembers Mac Miller

Two years ago, the music industry was hit with a devastating blow as Mac Miller passed away at the age of twenty-six. As the shock settled in, the impact the young innovator had on so many became abundantly clear. Not only as a musician but as a man — as a friend. It’s no surprise, really. During his life, Mac had proven himself a capable and creative emcee, crossing paths with artists from all walks of life. Whether expressing himself through bars or melodies, Mac Miller was easily one of the game’s most versatile songwriters.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose,” writes Thundercat, a frequent collaborator of Mac. “The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today.” “The chosen 1,” writes Ab-Soul, another of Mac’s musical partners; fans likely recall their duet “The End Is Near,” which found them trading bars as equals. “R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane,” writes Juicy J, who worked with Mac on “Lucky Ass Bitch.” Wale also added his thoughts, declaring it to be “Mac Miller 4L.”

Dreamville’s EarthGang, who originally connected with Mac Miller at the beginning of their career, shared their own tribute message on IG. “It’s still so surreal. We will never forget your smile and your love,” it reads, a bittersweet reminder that had he lived, Mac would have been all but guaranteed an invite to the Dreamers 3 sessions. Check out some of the thoughtful and kind messages below, and show some love to the late Mac Miller — gone but not forgotten.