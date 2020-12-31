Rap Basement

Freddie Gibbs Sends Shots At Rapper That Wanted $50k For Feature
79
0
Tyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami
66
0
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
913
0
Featured

Hip-Hop Tributes MF DOOM After News Of His Passing

Posted By on December 31, 2020

MF DOOM was a legend who inspired many to pick up a microphone.

MF DOOM is a legend in the hip-hop world and unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 49. The news was revealed earlier today although it was noted by his family that the legendary MC actually passed away back in October. His family wanted to keep news of his passing private although, with the new year beginning in just a few hours, his family revealed the news to the world.

The news was shared in an emotional Instagram post in which the artist was spoken of in fond terms. It was an emotional message that speaks to just how beloved MF DOOM truly was.

Per MF DOOM’s family:

“To Dumile

The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

Upon learning this news, many in the hip-hop community were devastated. DOOM served as an inspiration to numerous artists in the game right now, and his passing leaves a huge hole. Artists like Tyler, the Creator, El-P, Lil B, Denzel Curry, JPEGMafia, Chika, and various others made sure to send their condolences to DOOM’s family, all while speaking on just how big his legacy is.

DOOM is undeniably beloved, and we send his family our condolences during this incredibly hard time. 

Via HNHH

