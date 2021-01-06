Hip-Hop Unites Behind Dr. Dre After Brain Aneurysm

Last night, the hip-hop world experienced a collective scare upon learning that Dr. Dre — one of the most brilliant musical minds to ever grace the studio — was recovering from a brain aneurysm in the ICU. Given the potential severity of the situation, many were forced to consider a distressing reality in which the Good Doctor was lost to us, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy and culture-shifting discography.

Thankfully, that was not the case. In a statement published on Instagram, Dr. Dre revealed that he was recovering, “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” All the while, Dre’s many friends, fans, and collaborators took to social media to voice their appreciation, wishing him a healthy recovery and offering thoughts and prayers.

“Don’t worry bout the good doctor everybody,” writes FredWreck, a frequent presence in Dre’s studio. “He’s bionic.” Busta Rhymes, who has worked with Dre on albums like Genesis and The Big Bang, offered up some kind words. ” WILL START THIS OFF BY SAYING I LOVE YOU TO MY BIG BRO @drdre,” writes Busta. “2NDLY I’M GONNA SAY THAT I WAS BLESSED WITH BEING ANLE A O HEAR YOUR VOICE AND HEAR YOU SOUNDING STRONG AND IN INCREDIBLY GREAT SPIRITS!!! SPEEDY RECOVERY MENTOR, TEACHER, BIG BRO, LEGEND ICON, GODFATHER, MR. UNFUCKWITABLE!!”

Denaun Porter, who previously opened up about his experience working with (and learning from) Dr. Dre, shared a message of support. “All I could do is shut my phone off earlier and throw the covers over my head like a kid,” writes the producer, alongside a candid picture. “Please Get well Big Bro.” “Shake back Doc,” adds T.I, who previously worked with Dre on “Dope.” We all need U….”

“Get well Dre, stress kills, relax,” writes Aftermath alumni 50 Cent, sharing an image from the “3 Headed Monster” days. “FACTS,” adds an emphatic Redman — who unfortunately never crossed paths with the Good Doc on wax. KXNG Crooked opted to revisit one of Dre’s many classics, throwing on “Still D.R.E” for some late-night inspiration. “This man means everything to a LOT of people. We here, Get well Dre,” writes Xzibit, who has been holding it down alongside the Doc for over twenty years.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” writes Ice Cube, whose history with Dre needs no introduction. Producer Dem Jointz, another of Dre’s trusted collaborators, added that “this Was Just A Minor Glitch N The Matrix! Dre’s On His Way To A Speedy Recovery!! Thank God For Hold’n Him Throughout! Back 2 Business Soon!” And while not exactly engaged in the rap game, LeBron James’ words carry plenty of weight all the same. “Praying for you my Brother!!” he writes, sharing a bossed-up picture of himself and Doc standing as equals.

It goes without saying that Dr. Dre is a pillar of the hip-hop community, having had a lasting impact on the musical end for three separate decades. A pioneer of the west coast G-funk sound, the dark and haunting banger, and many more stylistic shifts, it’s abundantly clear that the rap game will never forget about Dre. Here’s to a healthy recovery!