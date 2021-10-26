Hit-Boy Reveals “The Powerpuff Girls” Sample He Used On Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle”

It’s no secret that Hit-Boy is the hottest producer in the game right now.

The 34-year-old has dominated the last two years. Producing entire albums for the likes of Benny the Butcher and Nas in 2020 and 2021, Hit-Boy produced the intro track on Jack Harlow’s debut album, Thats What They All Say, and most recently, he was credited with producing Big Sean‘s “What A Life.”

With his ability to mold his sound to modern waves, while staying true to those classic, boom-bap, hip-hop roots, the Burden of Proof producer has cemented himself as one of the greatest of his generation.

And in a recent Instagram post, he proved why.

Taking to IG to break down a couple of the samples he used on Kendrick Lamar‘s iconic “Backseat Freestyle,” Hit-Boy revealed that he used The Chakacha’s 1970 record “Yo Soy Cubano,” for the distinctive vocal sample heard at the top of the Good Kid m.A.A.d City track, and also a sample from the famous Cartoon Network children’s program, The Powerpuff Girls.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Showing how he combined the two samples by shifting back and forth between the original audio and “Backseat Freestyle,” Hit-Boy gave us a glimpse into how his mind works when he’s cooking up in the studio.

Captioning the post, “Don’t request to work wit me if you looking for something inside the box that sounds like whatever is going on chart wise. Work wit me when you wanna be creative I be sampling power puff girls an shit, ask @kendricklamar,” the Grammy-award winning made it clear that he is pushing the envelope and is not interested in working with anybody who isn’t.

Hit-Boy, who appeared as the 12th and final installment in our HNHH Presents: 12 Days of Christmas series last year, is on one of the more impressive runs we’ve seen from a producer and it’s little tricks like sampling The Powerpuff Girls that keep him ahead of the game.

What do you think of Hit-Boy’s revelation that “Backseat Freestyle” samples a children’s cartoon? Let us know in the comments.