Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Hit-Boy Talks Kanye Drama, Teases Benny The Butcher Album & More

Posted By on September 25, 2020

With one of the year’s biggest production hot streaks, Hit-Boy sat down with Ebro Darden to chop it up about Kanye West, Nas, and more.

By a show of hands, it’s likely that Hit-Boy would be unanimously voted as one of 2020s reigning production MVPs. Having produced Nas‘ return to form with King’s Disease and a few choice cuts on Big Sean‘s Detroit 2, it feels like Hit-Boy’s sound has come to define part of the year’s sonic landscape. And with another full album with Benny The Butcher on the way, that repertoire is only set to expand. Today, Hit slid through Apple Music to chop it up with Ebro Darden, and together they touched base on some of his noteworthy moves.

Hit-Boy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When asked about the anticipated Benny album, Hit-Boy keeps it brief but tantalizing all the same. “I did the whole album,” he reveals. “I got a couple of co-producers, just some homies I be cooking beats with, but I did every beat on the album.” He does, however, open up further on the recent situation with Kanye, which found him stepping up to speak his piece on the matter. “I don’t know what the real issue is,” he admits. “That’s honestly just the surface, man, we done had so many back and forths, but at the end of the day I just respect him so highly on the music side that I’m gonna always have a certain respect for him.”

He also spoke about how he and Nas ended up connecting to begin work on King’s Disease. “One of my homeboys was doing some business with Nas, I was like, man you better bring him through,” he reflects. “He brought him through the next day just to hear beats, and everything I was playing he was responding to. We recorded the first day, he came back. By the third session he was like, ‘Nah, bro, this feels like something different. We got to make this a whole thing.’”

For more from Hit Boy, check out his full appearance on Ebro Darden’s Rap Life Radio below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video