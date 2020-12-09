Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Hitmaka Complains About “Strippers & IG Models” Turning To Music Without “Real Talent”

Posted By on December 8, 2020

The Grammy-nominated producer says he’s “not hating at all.”

In recent years, we’ve witnessed more women embark on rap careers, especially as social media gives aspiring artists the opportunities to carve out their own placements without the help of label backings. Women have been dominating in the hip hop, pop, and rap worlds with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Cardi B, City Girls, Rico Nasty, Kamaiyah, Chika, Kash Doll, Young M.A, Rapsody, Armani Caesar, Asian Doll, and many others. However, not everyone believes that many of this generation of women in rap deserve their placement, as some have been criticized for having a marketable look or style without the talent to match.

Hitmaka, Women in Rap, Female ARtists, Female Rappers
Michael Tran / Stringer / Getty Images

Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Hitmaka has worked with some of the best in the industry, and he had a few things to say to his fellow industry professionals who continue to work with women he considers to be untalented. “I’m so sick of y’all putting women who don’t love this sh*t in the booth!” the producer tweeted, not naming names. “My whole timeline full of strippers & IG models with heavy auto tune talking bout my new single. Get out the way for real talent pls.”

His message may have been harsh, but Hitmaka clarified that he’s “Not hating at all.” Of course, this launched quite the discussion about the types of women he may be referring to, especially because some have accused him of participating in the behavior he’s complaining about, so check out his tweet and let us know if you agree with Hitmaka.

Via HNHH

