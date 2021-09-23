Rap Basement

Featured

Hitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&R

Posted By on September 22, 2021

The platinum-selling artist and producer will be expanding his A&R talents with the independent powerhouse.

There was a method behind the madness of Hitmaka sharing his new single with Queen Naija and Ty Dolla $ign. Early Wednesday (September 22) morning, the three artists shared their collaborative single “Quickie,” but a recent announcement shows that the song’s delivery was partnered with the news about Hitmaka’s new gig.

The award-winning producer, rapper, and reality star now acts as EMPIRE’s Vice President of A&R, a position where he will help develop and break independent artists.

Hitmaka, GhaziJohnny Nunez / Getty Images

“Partnering with EMPIRE and Ghazi has given me the freedom to create with global talent. Being wholly independent allows us to make great music and let the fans enjoy it without any hurdles or restrictions – we strike while the iron is hot!” Hitmaka said in a statement. “A perfect example is Yung Bleu’s ‘Baddest’ which is one of the songs of the summer.”

EMPIRE CEO and founder Ghazi added, “Hitmaka is one of the best in the game. We’re lucky to have him on the home team at EMPIRE – inspiring and creating with our artists and delivering top-quality music of his own. We’re already off to the races with several of Hit’s records charting and have more on the way.”

Congrats to Hitmaka on his new position. Do you think this was a good decision?

Via HNHH

