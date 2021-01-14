Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Hitmaka Teases YK Osiris For Flexing Lil Tjay’s Chain In The Studio

Posted By on January 14, 2021

The megaproducer previewed new music he’s working on with Osiris, Tjay, and King Combs.

Just when you thought the teasing of YK Osiris was over, the rapper was once again made a playful target. We all bore witness to the cluster of trolling that occurred last week as Osiris’s custom-tailored Gucci jacket became the focal point of conversation. The R&B singer’s ‘fit wasn’t appreciated in all of its glory and soon, people like DJ MustardLil Yachty, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Yella Beezy, and others joined in on making fun of the rising star. Osiris seemed to take it all in stride, aside from a tense back and forth with Yachty, and after more memes and pot-shots were given, the light-hearted beef quickly dissipated.

YK Osiris, Hitmaka, Lil Tjay, Christian Combs, King Combs
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

On Wednesday (January 13), YK Osiris shared videos to his Instagram Story showing that he’s working in the studio with Hitmaka. While they were cooking up something new with Lil Tjay, Hitmaka shared a video on his Instagram Story that showed Osiris flexing a new chain over his black turtleneck. However, it was quickly pointed out that the chain reads “Trench Kid” and belongs to Tjay.

Also in the studio with Osiris is Diddy’s doppelganger Christian “King” Combs, so a collaboration is definitely on the way. In other videos from the studio link, Osiris seemed excited about his Hitmaka-produced track as both the singer and producer shared a preview of the single. 

Check out posts from the session, including Tjay’s chain, below, and let us know if you’re looking forward to this collab.

YK Osiris, King Combs, Hitmaka, Lil Tjay
Instagram

Via HNHH

