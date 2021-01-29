Rap Basement

Hitmaka Used To Rant About Being The Next Diddy, Shares Motivational Message

Posted By on January 28, 2021

The megaproducer took to social media to remind the masses that perseverance & putting in work is key to making it in the industry.

Years ago, Yung Berg was a rapper-producer with dreams of becoming the hottest in the industry. His stint on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and run-ins with a few artists landed him in controversy, but that didn’t stop his grind. He’s worked with Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, YFN Lucci, and dozens of others, but the megaproducer reflected on those early days when he only had a dollar and a dream.

Hitmaka, Motivation, Diddy
David Buchan / Stringer / Getty Images

On Instagram, Hitmaka shared a screenshot of one of his tweets where he encouraged creatives to persevere through the struggle. “[Six] years ago I was sleeping on the floor of Jeremih tour bus HAPPY AS HELL that someone believed in me,” he wrote. “I used to go on rants about how I was gone be the puff daddy of our generation. I truly believed that & put work in. 3months later Big Sean ‘Bounce Back NEVER GIVE UP.”

In the caption, he added, “When you putting in work from the ground up it don’t look like money but when you look back I promise them times gone mean more than anything. NEVER GIVE UP.” He received tremendous support from the likes of Trina, Johnta Austin, and thousands of others who have witnessed his rise in the game. Check out his message below and let us know what Hitmaka-produced track is your favorite.

Hitmaka, Yung Berg, Motivation, Diddy, Big Sean, Jeremih
Instagram
Via HNHH

